Neelofa settles defamation suit with Rotikaya over icon award and turban, shawl launch

Naelofar Hijab founder Neelofa speaks to Malay Mail Online in an interview in Kuala Lumpur on April 29, 2015. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The High Court here today recorded the consent judgment of a suit filed by popular TV host and actress Neelofa against the operator of news portal Rotikaya after both parties agreed to settle the matter amicably through the mediation process.

Neelofa, 29, whose real name is Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor, had filed the suit against Rotikaya Media Sdn Bhd over articles on the launch of her Be Lofa turban and shawl collection at Zouk and the Women’s Icon Award which was awarded to her.

Lawyer Amira Farhana Mohd Yasir, representing Neelofa, when met by reporters, said Judicial Commissioner Datuk Aliza Sulaiman recorded the consent judgment in chambers today.

Also present lawyer Mohamad Ariff Syukri Abd Rahman, representing Rotikaya.

However, the terms of the settlement were not revealed to the media.

Neelofa filed the suit last April, claiming that articles published by Rotikaya on its website www.rotikaya.comthat were defamatory statements against her.

She alleged that the articles by implication or innuendo accused her of having been rejected from receiving an award from the Malaysian government and gave the impression that she was a person of no moral and a hypocrite.

The actress also claimed that the contents of the articles were not true and published by the defendants without giving her the opportunity to deny the statements. — Bernama