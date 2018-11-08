First look at ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 8 — Illumination Entertainment has released the first teaser trailer for animated comedy The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Like the first film, the sequel will also be based on the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day.

Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, and Dana Carvey will be back to lend their voice talents to film along with Patton Oswalt, Harrison Ford, Nick Kroll, Tiffany Haddish and Pete Holmes.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The Secret Life of Pets 2 will follow summer 2016’s blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 is set for US release on June 7, 2019.