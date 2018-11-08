Cabbies insist not hostile to Transport Ministry, just want level playing field

Big Blue Taxi Facilities Sdn Bhd adviser Datuk Shamsubahrin Ismail speaks to reporters outside the MoT building in Putrajaya November 8, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 8 ― Seen as antagonistic to the Transport Ministry, a taxi drivers coalition adopted a conciliatory stance today saying it only wanted the same rules imposed on its members to apply to ride-hailing companies.

The group had gathered at the ministry seeking a meeting with Transport Minister Anthony Loke earlier this morning over new rules on car booking services in the country they deem to create unfair competition.

“We came here to help solving this problem, not to create enemy,” Gabungan Teksi Se-Malaysia chief Kamarudin Mohd Hussain told reporters after meeting with a ministry representative.

“We want taxi and e-hailing fare rates to be standardised, rate of commission to be standardised. We [must] create equality,” he added.

However, Kamarudin wanted the minister to stop releasing statements he claimed created an unhealthy perception that taxi drivers were against the government for purportedly not helping address car booking services in the country.

Big Blue Taxi Facilities Sdn Bhd director Datuk Shamsubahrin Ismail who had called for the gathering here today told reporters that he had previously sought a meeting with the minister through the proper channels but did not receive any response.

He then said he would give the minister two weeks from today to set up a meeting with taxi drivers, failing which they would hold another gathering outside the Transport Ministry again.

The minister had previously said that he is open to discussions, but will not tolerate threats of intimidation as it is not the Malaysian culture.