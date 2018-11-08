KL shares end morning session higher

Buying support for Bursa Malaysia's main market listed-consumer and industrial product counters sees gains at the mid-day break. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Bursa Malaysia joined an uptrend in most global equity markets to end the morning session higher, with buying support seen in the main market listed-consumer and industrial product counters.

At lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 6.32 points to 1,721.20 from yesterday’s close of 1,714.88.

A dealer said yesterday recorded choppy trading throughout the session on Bursa Malaysia, but, last minute buying interest with bargain-hunting activities was seen supporting the bourse near its end.

He also said an increasing number of foreign funds lent support to it.

“Judging from the flows in the fixed income markets, some of them have parked their monies in money markets instrument such as Malaysian Treasury Bills. In that sense, the foreigners are not entirely out from our markets,” he added.

The key index opened 11.08 points higher at 1,725.96 and moved between 1,718.47 and 1,726.10 throughout the session.

On Bursa Malaysia's broader market, gainers were higher than losers at 435 to 302, with 325 counters unchanged, 791 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.36 billion units valued at RM1.08 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and PChem gained five sen each to RM9.33 and RM9.75 respectively, PBBank and Tenaga both advanced 10 sen to RM24.70 and RM14.92, while CIMB increased two sen to RM5.70.

For actives, KGroup advanced two sen to eight sen, TatGiap added 3.5 sen to 21 sen, Permaju and Hibiscs, both up three sen to 35 sen and RM1.18 respectively, while SapNRG reduced one sen to 36 sen.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was up 48.97 points to 12,114.46 and the FBM 70 was 53.67 points higher at 13,962.67.

The FBM Emas Index improved 45.61 points to 11,939.63, the FBMT 100 Index rose 43.71 points to 11,779.86 and the FBM Ace Index gained 27.89 points to 5,012.55.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index gained 46.90 points to 7,418.26 and the Financial Services Index bagged 71.04 points to 17,302.52, and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched-up 1.07 of a point to 175.74. — Bernama