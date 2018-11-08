Kenanga Research expects BNM to retain OPR at 3.25pc

The research house said this is due to BNM’s principal concern over maintaining growth and price stability, as domestic economic growth is expected to taper by year-end. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The overnight policy rate (OPR) is expected to be retained at 3.25 per cent by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) at its Monetary Policy Committee meeting today, says Kenanga Research.

The research house said this is due to BNM’s principal concern over maintaining growth and price stability, as domestic economic growth is expected to taper by year-end.

“We expect that the continued outflow of hot money and the threat of a further depreciation of the ringgit, as the US dollar continues to strengthen, to not prompt BNM to raise interest rates like some of its emerging market counterparts, namely Indonesia and the Philippines.

“In fact, domestic inflation remains subdued as the latest Consumer Price Index was only marginally up by 0.3 per cent year-on-year in September, despite the imposition of the Sales and Services Tax in the same month,” it added.

Meanwhile, BNM yesterday announced that foreign international reserves fell US$1.3 billion or 1.3 per cent month-on-month to US$101.7 billion as at Oct 31, from US$103 billion a month before, its sixth straight-month of decline.

“Although the current level of foreign reserves remains healthy, rising uncertainty from external factors could weigh on domestic growth in the following months.

“This includes the highly anticipated US Federal Reserve decision to increase its interest rate in December, three more increases next year and one more in 2020, following a resilient domestic economy and tight labour market in the US,” Kenanga said.

Kenanga revised its ringgit to US dollar forecast to RM4.15 against the greenback by year-end, compared with the earlier projection of RM4.05 due to uncertainty in the global economy and the prospect of a stronger US dollar. ­— Bernama