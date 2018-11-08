DPM denies backing any PKR camp during Sarawak visit

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during her visit to Sekolah Tunas Bakti in Kuala Lumpur November 8, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail asserted today that she had not campaigned for anyone in PKR during her recent visit to Sarawak during the party election.

The outgoing PKR president said she was supposed to visit the Borneo state earlier, but had to delay it to later, which coincided with the leadership election period there.

“The visit had been scheduled before the elections were postponed,” Dr Wan Azizah told reporters after visiting Sekolah Tunas Bakti here.

She also said that the RM100,000 allocation for road construction in Julau was purely assistance for rural areas from the federal government and that there was no other motive involved.

The PKR leadership polls, especially for the deputy presidency, has seen a keen tussle between incumbent Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and his challenger Rafizi Ramli, with the former leading marginally so far.

Yesterday, PKR central committee member Latheefa Koya accused Dr Wan Azizah of showing tacit support for Rafizi during a visit to Julau, where she was seen rubbing shoulders with Julau PKR chief candidate Larry Sng who is allegedly in the vice-president’s camp.

Sng has also been accused of falsely registering members for the branch there.