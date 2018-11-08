Bursa positive at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia tracks the global equity market trend to remain positive at mid-morning. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Bursa Malaysia stayed bullish at mid-morning, tracking the positive performance of most global equity markets, a dealer said.

He said the US midterm election result was within market expectations, which triggered Asian stocks to trade higher during the morning session, as well as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 to record the best post-midterm election rally since 1982.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.81 points to 1,721.69 from yesterday’s close of 1,714.88.

The index opened 11.08 points higher at 1,725.96.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 399 to 224, with 324 counters unchanged, 906 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Volume stood at 973.54 million units valued at RM636.8 million.

Among heavyweight stocks, Tenaga perked 12 sen to RM14.94, SimePLT rose 10 sen to RM5.30, Maybank gained six sen to RM9.34 and MISC climbed 12 sen to RM7.02.

For actives, SapNRG was flat at 37 sen, Permaju and TatGiap edged up 2.5 sen each to 34.5 sen and 20 sen respectively, while Hibiscus advanced three sen to RM1.18.

The FBM Emas Index added 48.67 points to 11,942.69 and the FBMT 100 Index gained 46.54 points to 11,782.69, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 54.40 points to 12,119.89.

The FBM Ace Index improved 31.75 points to 5,016.41 and the FBM 70 was 54.98 points higher at 13,963.98.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index was 45.75 points higher at 7,414.11, the Financial Services Index gained 72.10 points to 17,303.58, while the Industrial Products and Services Index improved 1.01 points to 175.68. — Bernama