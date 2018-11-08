Watch Air New Zealand’s new safety video set to Run-DMC rap

Air New Zealand’s ‘It’s Kiwi Safety’ music video. — AFP pic

WELLINGTON, Nov 8 — Air New Zealand has done it again, raising the bar on the in-flight safety briefing with a new music video that enlisted 600 cast members to sing, dance, rap, curl and twerk to a mash-up song from Run-DMC and Sisters Underground.

Dubbed the largest safety video the Kiwi airline has produced, “It’s Kiwi Safety” is a four and a half-minute, extended foot-tapping music video set to a mash-up remake of the Run-DMC song It’s Tricky and In the Neighbourhood by Sisters Underground.

Filmed at various locations across the country (Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin, Balclutha, Hokitika, and Naseby in Central Otago) the video stars local Kiwi celebrities like actor Julian Dennison, musicians Kings, Theia and Randa, along with dance crews, lifesavers, curlers, a brass band and real-life pilots, flight attendants, loaders and airline staff.

Air New Zealand is the one to beat when it comes to producing entertaining in-flight safety videos. To capture flyers’ attention, the carrier has tapped celebrities like Anna Faris, Betty White, Katie Holmes and Cuba Gooding Jr to star in their videos.

In 2012 and 2014, the airline also filled their aircraft seats with hobbits, orcs, elves, dwarves and wizards and transported guests to the Shire in a tie-in with cinematic trilogy The Hobbit. — AFP-Relaxnews