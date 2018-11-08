Pelosi: Sessions’ firing is blatant attempt to end Russia probe

US House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi reacts to the results of the US midterm elections at a Democratic election night rally and party in Washington, November 6, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 — US President Donald Trump’s firing of Attorney-General Jeff Sessions is a “blatant attempt” to undermine and end the special counsel’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said yesterdayday.

Pelosi, in a statement posted on Twitter, called for the acting attorney general, Matthew Whitaker, to recuse himself from any involvement in the probe, citing what she called his “record of threats to undermine & weaken” it.

“Congress must take immediate action to protect the rule of law and integrity of the investigation,” she said, echoing a call earlier in the day from the No 2 Democrat in the House, Steny Hoyer. — Reuters