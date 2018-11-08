Correspondents’ Association: Suspension of CNN reporter unacceptable

US President Donald Trump interrupts CNN's Jim Acosta while taking questions during a news conference following Tuesday's midterm congressional elections at the White House in Washington, November 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 — An association representing the White House press corps yesterday dubbed the Trump administration’s revocation of a CNN reporter’s credentials “out of line” and “unacceptable”.

“The White House Correspondents’ Association strongly objects to the Trump Administration’s decision to use US Secret Service security credentials as a tool to punish a reporter with whom it has a difficult relationship,” the group said in a statement.

“We urge the White House to immediately reverse this weak and misguided action.”

The White House had just prior suspended journalist Jim Acosta’s access, hours after he refused to give up the microphone and persisted with questions during a press conference in which Trump branded him an “enemy of the people”. — AFP