Beatles share new ‘Back in the USSR’ video

The Beatles’ ‘White Album’ 50th anniversary CD box set. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 8 — A brand-new video for the Beatles’ Back in the U.S.S.R. has been released just ahead of a new reissue commemorating the 50th anniversary of their classic LP The White Album.

In the clip, quick-cutting footage of the band in various locations, including the Red Square in Moscow, is seen as the lyrics appear across the screen.

The White Album, the Beatles’ ninth studio album, was released on November 22, 1968, and features such tracks as Helter Skelter and While My Guitar Gently Weeps.

The reissue of the album — first announced in September — is due for release this Friday, just ahead of the exact day marking the 50 years since its release. It will be available in a number of packages, including a CD box set made up of 7 discs in all and a quadruple vinyl LP set.

Pre-order via thebeatles.lnk.to/WhiteAlbum. — AFP-Relaxnews