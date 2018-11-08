Najib back at MACC HQ over Sarawak solar panel project, source says

MACC has summoned Datuk Seri Najib Razak for questioning over alleged abuse of funds in a Sarawak solar energy project. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 8 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was summoned to the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here this morning for questioning again, this time over alleged abuse of funds in a Sarawak solar energy project.

“Not related to 1MDB, [it is] related to the solar project in Sarawak,” an MACC source told Malay Mail when contacted, without elaborating.

It is understood that Najib arrived at the MACC office at around 9.40am today through the rear entrance, after making an appearance at the Kuala Lumpur courthouse for his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s case management on her multiple money-laundering charges.

Last month, the MACC vowed to continue its investigations into alleged abuse of funds concerning the Sarawak solar energy project for schools.

The commission has already summoned former education minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid to its headquarters for questioning.

