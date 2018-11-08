‘Shrek’ and ‘Puss in Boots’ in line for reboots

The first ‘Shrek’ movie released in 2001, generating three more and a ‘Puss in Boots’ spin-off and TV show in 10 years. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 8 — The Minions and Despicable Me franchise producer Chris Meledandri is to oversee reboots of Shrek and spin-off movie Puss in Boots for Universal Pictures.

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas could be getting back together for a new line of Shrek and Puss in Boots movies, according to Variety.

Chris Meledandri, whose new film The Grinch begins a staggered worldwide debut this week, told the outlet that he was in favour of retaining the Shrek franchise’s original voice cast.

“When you look back on those vocal performances they’re awesome,” he said. “While you certainly could make a case for a complete reinvention, I find myself responding to my own nostalgic feelings of wanting to go back to those characterisations.”

There’s also a promise that Meledandri recognises the vital spark in the first few Shrek films, one that was less apparent in subsequent follow-ups: “The challenge for us has been to find something that really does feel like it’s not simply yet another film in a series of sequels.”

Through his animation studio Illumination, Meledandri has The Secret Life of Pets 2 set for 2019, Minions 2 and Sing 2 for 2020, and, in addition to new Shrek and Puss in Boots adventures, a Flanimals film and a Super Mario Bros adaptation among future projects. — AFP-Relaxnews