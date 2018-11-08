Romee Strijd set to dazzle in Swarovski at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Dutch model Romee Strijd presenting a creation during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 8 — Romee Strijd is set to strut her stuff in the “Shooting Star Swarovski Look” during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show later this month.

The Dutch supermodel has been selected to wear the dazzling costume during the ‘Celestial Angel’ section of the show, WWD reports.

“I couldn’t keep it a secret for even a minute,” Strijd told the publication about receiving the good news from the lingerie giant. “When I wear the Swarovski look I feel like a superhero. Ha! All the sparkle and shine makes me feel so glamorous.”

The costume consists of a bodysuit, bra and brief set worn with a sparkling 3D, star-shaped ‘mono-wing’ and covered in more than 125,000 Swarovski crystals. According to WWD, the outfit weighs in at a hefty 27lbs.

The news comes days after it was revealed that fellow “Angel” Elsa Hosk will don the US$1 million (RM4.15 million) “Dream Angels Fantasy Bra” at this year’s show. The piece, which was designed in collaboration with Atelier Swarovski, features over 2,100 lab-grown, responsibly-produced diamonds, including a pear-shaped centre stone weighing in at 2.03 carats.

The move rounds off a big year for Strijd, who has taken to the catwalk for brands including Elie Saab and Off-White, as well as starring in campaigns for Victoria’s Secret and Ralph Lauren Polo.

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air on ABC Network on December 2. — AFP-Relaxnews