PKR clears Julau branch of phantom-voter claim as Azmin tells MACC to keep probing

Last month, Sarawak PKR information chief Vernon Kedit made a statutory declaration that the new Julau PKR recruits were ‘not genuine’. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Nov 8 ― The PKR political bureau found no irregularities yesterday in the Julau branch mired by allegations of phantom voters despite an ongoing investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the political bureau met last night, during which secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail informed it that membership information was included in the central database after vetting by the bureau itself or the central election committee.

The Julau branch is under investigation after its roll went from 603 members to over 13,000 in just one day.

“The deadline to submit new membership applications was on June 26 and the political bureau was informed that the large number of new intakes for the Julau division was received on June 12.

“The finalised list was then approved in a special JPP meeting after June 26 whereby it was then given to each division to scrutinise and raise any objections which ended on July 17,” he said in a statement today.

Last month, Sarawak PKR information chief Vernon Kedit made a statutory declaration that the new Julau PKR recruits were “not genuine, but made by stealing personal data and information without the knowledge of the owners and, therefore, not proper”.

Fahmi said that as of July 17, the PKR headquarters did not receive any forms of objection from any parties towards the new membership applications in the Julau division.

“Therefore based on these facts and findings, the new membership applications in the Julau division is official,” he said.

The crisis that struck the Julau PKR Division became the key controversy in the ongoing party election after several reports were lodged with the police and MACC over the alleged forgeries and money politics.

The MACC has since raided the office of Julau MP Larry Sng Wei Shien last week to facilitate investigations for allegedly buying thousands of votes.

Last Sunday, PKR Wanita chief Zuraida Kamaruddin had said she will bring up the issue in a central party meeting this week.

Fahmi said the party’s disciplinary committee has been ordered by the political bureau to immediately investigate all disruptive incidents that have taken place during the party polls and warned of stern actions against those who were found to be involved in such activities.

Yesterday, incumbent deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali urged the MACC to identify the mastermind behind the phantom voters in the Julau PKR branch.

Azmin is locked in a tight race with former PKR secretary-general Rafizi Ramli that will be decided by the Sarawak branches of the party including Julau.