AirAsia X suspends flights to and from Auckland

AirAsia X Bhd will suspend its flights to and from Auckland from February 11, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 ― Long-haul budget airline, AirAsia X Bhd will suspend daily services to and from Auckland, New Zealand, from February 11, 2019 following a periodic network review aimed at improving operational efficiency.

“As part of the review, AirAsia will also consolidate its capacity on the route from seven times weekly to four times weekly from January 29, 2019,” sister company, AirAsia Bhd, said in a statement today.

Affected guests, who have bought tickets, would be offered options of either moving flight, rerouting, a credit account or full refund.

“Affected guests will be notified via email, SMS or an outbound call based on the contact details provided in the original booking. AirAsia strongly encourages all guests to update their contact details at airasia.com to ensure that they are contactable for further assistance," the airline said. ― Bernama