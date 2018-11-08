Ouai launches fragrance collection inspired by its cult haircare products

The Ouai ‘Melrose Place’ perfume. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 8 — Ever tried a hair product that smelled so good you wished it was a fragrance?

Haircare brand Ouai — founded by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin — is answering that need, with the launch of a four-piece scent collection on November 13.

The brand first dipped its toe into the perfume world last year, with a limited-edition set of rollerball fragrances, but the new launch features four, full-sized eau de parfum scents inspired by its cult hair and beauty products and referencing the jet-setter destinations of LA, New York, Sydney and Paris.

The perfumes include “Melrose Place”, which is modelled on Ouai’s “Rose Hair and Body Oil” and features notes of champagne, pink peppercorn, peony and amber. “Mercer Street”, a riff on the brand’s shampoo scents, combines orange, peony, magnolia and white musk, among other ingredients, while “North Bondi” smells like the label’s “Wave Spray”, thanks to its combination of bergamot, jasmine and patchouli. “Rue St Honore” completes the series, offering a violet, gardenia and white musk-infused scent that echoes the brand’s signature “Hair Oil”.

As usual, Atkin is bang on trend with her latest launch: Fragrance is having a major beauty moment. This month will see cosmetics mogul Huda Kattan launch a new scent series dubbed “Kayali”, while supermodel Lily Aldridge also has a perfume line in the works.

To shop the collection, see theouai.com. — AFP-Relaxnews