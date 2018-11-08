Grace Coddington and Louis Vuitton release feline-friendly capsule collection

Grace Coddington was a creative force at ‘American Vogue’ for more than 25 years. — AFP pic

PARIS, Nov 8 — Louis Vuitton has launched its capsule collection with the legendary Vogue creative director at large, Grace Coddington.

The French house’s womenswear artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière joined forces with the British creative on the collection, which spans ready-to-wear, leather goods, accessories and footwear.

Highlights of the collection include a “Catogramr” series featuring illustrations of Coddington’s own felines — and Ghesquière’s dog — against a backdrop of orange Monogram leather. There is a focus on playful animal motifs in general; mouse prints can also be found on the linings of bags, and frisky felines appear on everything from silk pyjama pants to chunky ankle boots.

In partnering with Louis Vuitton, Coddington joins a raft of big-name creative collaborators such as Jeff Koons, Stephen Sprouse and Yayoi Kusama. But the flame-haired fashion icon, who began her career as a model before stepping behind the camera, is no stranger to collaboration herself: Previous entrepreneurial projects for the industry heavyweight include a collaborative fragrance, “Grace by Grace Coddington”, for Comme des Garcons, which was released in 2016, and a “Face to Grace” talk show featuring stars such as Ansel Elgort and Sofia Coppola. — AFP-Relaxnews