Snowboarder Ayumu Hirano is the latest Uniqlo brand ambassador

Ayumu Hirano has been named as the latest Uniqlo brand ambassador. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Nov 8 — Yesterday, the ready-to-wear band Uniqlo revealed the Japanese pro snowboarder as its latest brand ambassador. The young talent joins a growing list of athletes signed up by the retailer, including Roger Federer, Kei Nishikori and Adam Scott.

After partnering with names from the worlds of tennis and golf, the Japanese clothing giant Uniqlo is branching out to winter sports. The brand has added to its prestigious list of ambassadors with the talented young rider, Ayumu Hirano, who became the youngest athlete to win an Olympic medal in a snow event when he was 15-years-old in 2014.

Uniqlo revealed on Instagram that the athlete will wear special custom-made Uniqlo snowboarding outerwear in competitions, as well as the brand’s LifeWear items, available commercially in stores and online at www.uniqlo.com.

The 19-year-old half-pipe specialist, Hirano, has also won silver and gold medals at the Winter X Games. — AFP-Relaxnews