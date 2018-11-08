Gucci Mane reveals ‘Evil Genius’ track listing and release date

US rapper Gucci Mane arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 8 — Gucci Mane treated fans to news on Tuesday regarding his upcoming album, revealing not only the release date but a full track listing.

The rapper took to Twitter to announce that Evil Genius will drop on December 7, while over on Instagram he shared a handwritten track listing, complete with all the guest artists featured on each track.

The list includes previously released tracks Wake Up In The Sky featuring Bruno Mars and Kodak Black as well as Solitaire with Glacier Boyz (a supergroup consisting of Gucci, Migos and Lil Yachty).

Other featured artists include Quavo, 21 Savage, Lil Skies and Kevin Gates.

Evil Genius will follow on from two albums the artist released in 2017, Mr Davis and El Gato: The Human Glacier. — AFP-Relaxnews