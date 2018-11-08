Teyana Taylor shares intimate video for ‘Gonna Love Me’

A screengrab from Teyana Taylor’s ‘Gonna Love Me’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 8 — Teyana Taylor spends time with her family, hangs out with Janet Jackson and performs live in her new video for Gonna Love Me.

The video features a series of intimate moments from the R&B artist’s family life, including clips of her daughter and her husband, Sacramento Kings player Iman Shumpert.

She’s also seen performing, recording and hanging out with Janet Jackson.

The video is the first official clip from Taylor’s Kanye West-produced 2018 album K.T.S.E., and it follows on from a remix of the track she released last month featuring Ghostface Killah, Method Man and Raekwon. — AFP-Relaxnews