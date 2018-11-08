The Weeknd shares update on ‘Starboy’ follow-up

The Weeknd arrives at the 2017 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 8 — On the occasion of a concert in Toronto, R&B artist The Weeknd revealed that his latest album is “coming soon,” referring to it as Chapter 6.

Speaking to the crowd in his hometown, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye said, “I want you guys to be the first to know that I’m working on my new album right now. Chapter 6 coming soon, let’s get it!”

The Weekend followed up the live announcement with a tweet of his own that reiterates the message, writing “some chapters are smaller than others. not this next one though...”

The album known as Chapter 6 would follow up from The Weeknd’s third studio album, Starboy, which dropped in 2016, as well as the surprise EP My Dear Melancholy, which he released earlier this year. — AFP-Relaxnews