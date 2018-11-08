Froome to start 2019 season in Colombia

Tour de France champion Chris Froome won a third straight Grand Tour title earlier this year at the Giro d'Italia, but lost his Tour de France crown to Sky teammate Geraint Thomas. ― Reuters pic

BOGOTA, Nov 8 ― Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome will kick off his 2019 campaign by riding in the Tour Colombia for the first time in February, the Briton announced yesterday.

The 33-year-old won a third straight Grand Tour title earlier this year at the Giro d'Italia, but lost his Tour de France crown to Sky teammate Geraint Thomas.

Froome started his 2018 season at the Ruta del Sol in Spain, but has recently been training in Colombia and in the new year will instead look to emulate Egan Bernal, who won the inaugural race in his home country nine months ago.

The second edition will take place from February 12-17 in Antioquia, where Froome's rivals could include Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde. ― AFP