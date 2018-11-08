Ariana Grande drops official video for 'Breathin'

Ariana Grande, 'Sweetener' — Picture via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Nov 8 — The track appears on her new album Sweetener, and follows the surprise release of new song Thank U, Next just days ago.

The previously-released unofficial video for Breathin featured the singer's pet pig, Piggy Smallz.

The new clip opens with Grande at a bar, which fills up as she sings. She continues singing as she walks through some misty clouds in an oversized suit jacket, and perches atop a stack of luggage.

The video then moves to a crowded train station where Grande sings as people rush past her. These scenes are interspersed with Grande swinging in the clouds and a few visuals of a floating cloud surrounding her head.

Breathin was directed by Hannah Lux Davis, who has previously worked with Grande on the videos for Love Me Harder, Focus, and Into You.

Breathin is the pop singer's third single from chart-topping LP Sweetener, following No Tears Left to Cry and God Is a Woman. — AFP-Relaxnews