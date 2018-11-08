Huda Kattan prepares for ‘Kayali’ fragrance launch

Huda Kattan is ready to take on the fragrance industry. — Picture via Instagram/Kayali

NEW YORK, Nov 8 — The ‘Huda Beauty’ makeup mogul has revealed that she will be launching her brand new perfume venture, ‘Kayali,’ on November 16, after months of speculation and teasing.

The debut release will comprise four different scents inspired by her home culture in the Middle East, created in partnership with perfume maker Firmenich, and designed to be layered over one another or worn separately.

The perfumes include ‘Elixir 11,’ featuring notes of red apple, rose centifolia and jasmine, as well as ‘Vanilla 28,’ starring notes of Madagascan vanilla.

‘Citrus 08’ uses bergamot and grapefruit to offer a zesty, fresh fragrance, and ‘Musk 12’ completes the collection, combining notes of lotus and jasmine for a deeper, more mysterious fragrance.

Each of the scents will come in 100ml Eau de Parfum angular vials with contemporary glass lids.

‘Kayali,’ which is Arabic for ‘my imagination,’ is the brainchild of Huda and her sister Mona, who set rumours about the project whirring when she appeared on an episode of the ‘Huda Boss’ Facebook Watch TV show back in July, and was filmed visiting the perfume hotspot of Grasse, France.

The new brand, which has already racked up 24,000 followers on Instagram, is sure to be an instant hit, if Kattan’s previous success is anything to go by.

Since the beauty blogger and entrepreneur founded Huda Beauty back in 2013, it has gone on to achieve cult brand status spanning eye, lip and face makeup, with the business recently earning the entrepreneur a spot on the Forbes “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” list. — AFP-Relaxnews