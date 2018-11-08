Police arrests five foreigners for distributing religious materials in public

Police have arrested five foreigners for distributing copies of a Christian magazine titled ‘Rhapsody of Realities’ along Carnavon Street yesterday. — AFP pic

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 8 ― Five foreigners, believed to be Nigerians, were arrested after they were caught distributing Christian magazines to the public along Carnavon Street yesterday.

Northeast district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the five, two men and three women, did not have any travel documents or passports on them.

“They were arrested by our team, D7, at Carnavon Street at about 2.30pm today under Op Cantas,” he told reporters yesterday.

He said the five, aged between 25 and 30, were caught red-handed distributing copies of a Christian magazine titled Rhapsody of Realities along the street.

“When the team, led by ASP Syamsul Sinring, asked for their identification, all five failed to show any documentation,” he said.

He said the five were immediately arrested and taken to the district headquarters for questioning.

“The arrests are related to a police report that was lodged earlier and is being investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Section 298 refers to the uttering of words and other actions “with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person.”

“They were believed to be trying to propagate Christianity by giving out the magazines which we have seized,” he said.

He said initial investigations show the five arrived in Penang on November 6 with seven others through their own initiative.

All five were remanded for 14 days starting from November 7 to assist in investigations. The case will also be investigated under the Immigration Act.