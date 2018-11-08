Belstaff and McLaren team up for clothing collection

McLaren and Belstaff combined their design philosophies and expertise to create a new clothing collection. — Picture courtesy of McLaren Automotive

LONDON, Nov 8 — McLaren Automotive has announced a collaboration with the British brand, Belstaff, on a capsule clothing collection for men and women. The collection, designed for behind the wheel and beyond the car, is out now via McLaren distributors, in Belstaff stores and online at www.belstaff.com.

The creative teams at Belstaff and McLaren have worked hand in hand on a collection of clothing bearing the hallmarks of their respective worlds. Each piece in the collection puts Belstaff's high-end skills and expertise to work while also embracing the automotive manufacturer's DNA.

From the fabrics to the finishes, every aspect of this collection is designed to ensure driver comfort and full freedom of movement, with stretch, breathable and water-resistant fabrics, laser-cut seams, padded shoulders, micro-pockets and minimal necklines.

“The Belstaff X McLaren Collection represents the pure distillation of what you need, made beautiful. There is no excess. Everything is there for a reason. This is part of the McLaren DNA but it is also in Belstaff DNA and working with Belstaff on the Collection has been a meeting of like minds. Applying McLaren principles to different products and watching them come to life has been enthralling,” said McLaren automotive design director, Rob Melville, in a statement.

The two brands have designed 10 men's outerwear items and three women's pieces. Highlights include jackets in various materials, plus suiting and shirting options and a longer coat.

The Belstaff x McLaren collection is out now in stores and online in Europe and the USA. It rolls out to Asia early in 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews