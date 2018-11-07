Singapore: ‘The Coverage’ article linking PM Lee, 1MDB ‘fake news, libellous’

The ‘social news network’ claimed to have uncovered links between the Singapore PM and the 1MDB scandal. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The Singapore High Commission here has denounced an article linking Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MBD) scandal, published by controversial “social news network” The Coverage.

“The High Commission of the Republic of Singapore in Malaysia would like to categorically state that this article is fake news and clearly libellous,” it said in a brief statement.

The article, titled “Breaking News: Singapore Lee Hsien Loong Becomes 1MDB’s Key Investigation Target — Najib Signed Several Unfair Agreements with Hsien Loong In Exchange for Money Laundering”, was sourced from another blog, States Times Review.

States Times Review describes itself as “formerly a Singapore news media based in Australia” and now “a personal blog in response to Singapore's latest censorship laws”.

Singapore was the first country to legally act on the 1MDB saga. It has fined eight banks and convicted four people linked to the Malaysian fund since its investigations began in 2015.

In September, a Singapore court also ordered the return of some S$15.3 million (RM46.3 million) misappropriated from 1MDB to Malaysia.

Last month, The Coverage was flayed for reporting that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has millions stashed in offshore bank accounts located in the United States, Singapore, China and Israel.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the allegations were old and baseless news dating back to 2003.