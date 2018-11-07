DPM: Time to tear down racial walls and unite

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail receives a token of appreciation from Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall president Datuk Ong Seng Khek in Kuala Lumpur November 7, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The Pakatan Harapan government has always appreciated the support of the Chinese community towards the development of the country, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said this was proven in the tabling of Budget 2019 last Friday in which RM50 million was allocated to Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC), RM15 million to Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan (SMJK) and RM12 million to Chinese Private Secondary Schools (SMPC).

“I would like to thank the Chinese community for voting Pakatan Harapan in the last general election and contributing to Pakatan Harapan’s victory,” she said at the 95th anniversary dinner of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) at its building which is recognised as a national heritage here tonight.

She said at the same time, the government also gave its assurance to take into consideration the interest of all races in the country.

In this regard, Dr Wan Azizah also hoped the friendship fostered between the government with KLSCAH would continue to be strengthened.

“I welcome the inputs of KLSCAH in education, culture and social-economy of the Chinese community in our efforts to develop the country,” she said.

The deputy prime minister also said the cooperation of KLSCAH with various non-governmental organisations across race and religion in various fields to develop the Malaysian community should be emulated and continued.

She said the cooperation including supporting efforts towards the reformation of Parliament, raising the rights issue of the Orang Asli, education and assisting the promotion of various culture and arts in Malaysia.

Dr Wan Azizah said forging such cooperation to strengthen unity among the various races in the country is an important asset of the country which should be preserved.

“I am very supportive of such efforts to realise the aspiration of the Pakatan Harapan government towards the formation of the new Malaysia which supports cooperation among the various races.

“Let us together bring down the racial wall which is hindering the formation of the united people of new Malaysia,” she said. — Bernama