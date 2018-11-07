Dr M honoured with lifetime achievement award by Thai body

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin received the award on behalf of the prime minister from former Thai Premier Anand Panyarachun in Bangkok. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

BANGKOK, Nov 7 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been conferred the Nation-Building Lifetime Achievement Award (Public Sector) by Thailand’s Nation-Building Institute (NBI).

Malaysian Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin received the award on behalf of the prime minister from former Thai prime minister Anand Panyarachun during a gala dinner here tonight, held at the end of the Second International Conference on Nation-Building.

Dr Mahathir is currently in Japan for an official visit.

“I am honoured to receive this Lifetime Achievement Award: Public Sector on behalf of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” Zuraida said in her acceptance speech upon receiving the prestigious award.

The 93-year-old prime minister according to her, expressed his regret for not being able to accept the award personally.

However, Dr Mahathir, she said, conveyed his utmost gratitude for being conferred the award. — Bernama