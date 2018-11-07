Is that a ‘court official’ calling? Chances are, it’s a Macau Scam

PKPMP stressed that using the name and identity of the court is a modus operandi of Macau Scam syndicates to con the public. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 7 — The Federal Court Chief Registrar’s Office (PKPMP) has confirmed receiving complaints from the public about a Macau Scam involving phone calls from ‘court officials’ demanding payment.

PKPMP said in a statement today that among the calls were for payment of outstanding debt, summonses, failing to pay the Goods and Services Tax (GST), drug-related offences and more.

PKPMP stressed that using the name and identity of the court is a modus operandi of Macau Scam syndicates to con the public.

PKPMP advised members of the public to verify such calls by forwarding their complaints or enquiries to [email protected]

The public can also enquire by calling (03) 8880 3500/(03) 8880 4607 (Peninsular Malaysia); (088) 286 100/(088) 675 570/(089) 764 401 (Sabah); or (082) 442 228/(085) 418 118/(084) 333 788/(086) 334 189 (Sarawak).

PKPMP advised those who have fallen victim to lodge a police report and forward it to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Yesterday, the media reported that an electronics engineer lost RM70,000 after being cheated by a Macau Scam syndicate.

The 31-year-old victim received a call from a woman claiming to be from the Kuala Lumpur High Court and accusing him of failing to pay his GST and several other offences. — Bernama