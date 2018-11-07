Rural Development Ministry ready to help rubber tappers, oil palm growers, says minister

Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun says the Rural Development Ministry has ways to help raise the income level of smallholders hit by the low commodity prices of rubber and palm oil. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 7 ― The Rural Development Ministry has ways to help raise the income level of smallholders hit by the low commodity prices of rubber and palm oil, said its minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

Commenting on reports about the worries of rubber tappers and oil palm growers affected by the price drop and unpredictable weather, she said the ministry had various entrepreneurship programmes for them.

Rina said she was ready to meet the group regarding the alternatives it can offer them, although they are no longer under the ministry.

“We can relate to issues like the income level of the rural population and, based on that, we have prepared various entrepreneurship programmes they can participate in to boost their income,” she said at the media briefing on the Rural Technological Entrepreneurship and Innovation Expo (Inotekdesa) 2018 at the ministry today.

“Besides providing business opportunities, innovations in the palm oil sector ― like the manufacturing of helmets and biodiesel products ― are among the first steps that the ministry will introduce to help raise demand for palm oil,” she said.

Rina is also confident that Felcra Bhd and the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA), which are now under the Ministry of Economic Affairs, will give due attention to the fate of smallholders. ― Bernama