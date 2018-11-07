Fallen tree disrupts KTMB services between Kepong and Sungai Buloh

KTM Berhad staff work to remove the tree that fell on the tracks. — Picture via Facebook/KTMBerhad

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The commuter and ETS train services between the Kepong and Sungai Buloh stations were disrupted this evening when a tree fell on the tracks at KM372.46.

KTM Berhad (KTMB) said in a statement that there would be no train services between the two stations.

#MaklumanTerkini



Tiada perkhidmatan Komuter dari stesen (Sungai Buloh > Kepong Sentral > Kepong) dan juga (Kepong > Kepong Sentral > Sungai Buloh). Dijangka perkhidmatan akan kembali pulih pada jam 0530 pagi esok. — KTMB 03 2267 1200 (@ktm_berhad) November 7, 2018

Trains from Tanjung Malim would stop at the Sungai Buloh station while those from Port Klang would halt at the Kepong station.

“Passengers are advised to use alternative transport services like the MRT at the Sungai Buloh station,” said the statement.

It also stated that trains from the Port Klang station to KL Sentral and from the Sungai Gadut station to Batu Caves were operating normally.

#Maklumanterkini



KERJA-KERJA MENGALIHKAN POKOK TUMBANG SEDANG GIAT DIJALANKAN OLEH KAKITANGAN TEKNIKAL KTMB DENGAN KERJASAMA JABATAN BOMBA KEPONG BARU DI LOKASI INSIDEN. pic.twitter.com/0xbkel6HKB — KTMB 03 2267 1200 (@ktm_berhad) November 7, 2018

Meanwhile, all ETS train services were delayed by between 60 minutes and 90 minutes.

The statement also said that the ETS 9030 train from KL Sentral to Ipoh was stranded on the route between the Sungai Buloh and Kepong stations.

Latest information on train schedules will be announced at regular intervals and the public can contact the call centre at 03-22671200 or visit the official website at www.ktmb.com.my for more details. — Bernama