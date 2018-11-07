Seremban private hospital says needs time to resolve problems

MMC general manger Dafney Ho said the centre has met Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

SEREMBAN, Nov 7 — Mawar Medical Centre (MMC) needs time to resolve its problem and will inform the latest development to the public from time to time, said the general manager of MMC and the Mawar Haemodialysis Centre (PHM), Dafney Ho Choy Shin.

However, she said MMC had also taken several immediate measures including having meetings, announcing internal management, meeting with medical experts and Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye and others.

“The problem arose when MMC received a letter from the Health Ministry to stop in-patient and out-patient expert services.

“However, MMC responded saying that the haemodialysis services in Seremban and 13 other branches throughout the country were not affected,” Ho said.

She said any enquiry regarding MMC and PHM could be made at telephone number 06-7647048.

Besides the Seremban Mawar Medical Centre, PHM which was set up in 1997, currently has 13 branches. — Bernama