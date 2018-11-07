Property developers, Rehda donate to Tabung Harapan

The contribution was presented to Penang Chief Minister, Chow Kon Yeow, at his office in Komtar. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 7 — Hunza Properties Bhd, Ideal Property and the Real Estate and Housing Developers Association (Rehda) donated RM455,172.50 to Tabung Harapan Malaysia (THM) today.

The contribution was presented to Penang Chief Minister, Chow Kon Yeow, at his office in Komtar.

In a press conference, state housing, town, country planning and local government committee chairman, Jagdeep Singh Deo, said the contribution is made up of the relinquished property buyer’s approval fee, and done in order to help stimulate the property sector.

He said, “The state government agreed to this request from Rehda by way of the Malaysian Property Expo (Mapex) 2018. The waiver was from July 22 to August 22.”

As a result, seven fee transactions — three by Ideal Property and four by Hunza Properties — were donated to THM with an added RM20,000 from Rehda. As of November 5 (3pm), the fund totalled RM196,677,575.

In a different development, Chow announced an allocation of RM200,000 from the state government for Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan Jit Sin Bukit Mertajam.

“When I attended the school’s 100th anniversary celebration, I learnt that the school’s development fund needed a boost. This would normally be through public donations, but the state government will also channel some money to help with the school’s development project,” said Chow. — Bernama