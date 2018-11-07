Matrade, Bank of China ink trade, development pact

Matrade signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bank of China Bhd yesterday at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2018 in Shanghai. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 ― The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) has appointed Bank of China Bhd (BOCM) as its official partner to jointly promote the Sino-Malaysia economic and trade development, and investment cooperation through the bank’s networks and platform.

Matrade signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BOCM yesterday at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2018 in Shanghai.

“The MoU was signed by BOCM Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wang Hongwei and MATRADE CEO Dr Shahreen Zainooreen Madros,” it said in a statement today.

Designed to bolster China’s image as an open market, the CIIE, which runs from November 5-10, was launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping. ― Bernama