Did you know you can renew your passport online?

SHAH ALAM, Nov 7 — Members of the public are encouraged to renew their passport online through the ‘My Online Passport’ system to avoid queues and crowds at the Immigration Department.

Immigration director-general, Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali, said the service had been available through the department’s official website for the past two years but the facility had been underutilised.

He said to date only 9,178 passport renewal applications were received through the system on the department’s website at www.imi.gov.my.

“The My Online Passport system is very convenient because applicants do not have to queue at the counter to renew their passports. In fact, they can select the branch where they wish to pick their passport from as well as the mode of payment either via debit or credit card.”

“If an applicant is in Kuala Lumpur but wants to collect the passport at an immigration counter in Johor, this can be done,” he told reporters after visiting the immigration office at the Anggerik Mall Urban Transformation Centre (UTC), here today.

Meanwhile, Mustafar said 40,590 illegal immigrants have been detained following 12,569 operations carried out nationwide from Jan 1 until yesterday.

“In Selangor alone, 4,386 illegal immigrants were detained after 14,043 foreigners were questioned in 722 operations. We will continue to conduct such operations to stop the influx of illegal immigrants,” he said.

He said in the first 10 months of this year, 164,471 foreigners were checked and 1,163 employers were detained for hiring illegal workers. — Bernama