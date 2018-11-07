Johor crown prince moots homeless shelters

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (in cap) and Johor Youth Council members distribute basic necessities to the homeless in Johor Baru. — Picture from HRH Crown Prince of Johor Facebook page

JOHOR BARU, Nov 7 — Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim urged the state government today to consider building shelters for the homeless throughout the state.

“With His Majesty’s blessing, I have suggested to the Johor state government to build shelters for the homeless.

“It has to be systematic and equipped with basic needs. This suggestion is not only to build in Johor Baru, but also in all the districts,” he said in his Facebook posting today.

Johor has 10 main districts: Johor Baru, Batu Pahat, Muar, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Segamat, Muar and Ledang.

Tunku Ismail, who is popularly known as TMJ (the Malay initials for Tunku Mahkota Johor), also added that he believed that with proper research, the state government can make this project a reality.

“Not just a shelter, but to provide job opportunities for them,” he posted, adding that the state government should also look into empowering the homeless with work besides basic shelter.

Tunku Ismail’s posting came three days after he and his wife Che Puan Khaleeda Bustamam joined members of the Johor Youth Council (JYC) to distribute aid to the homeless in the city centre here.

Tunku Ismail, who is also JYC royal patron, was seen meeting the homeless who received bags containing food and toiletries.

Of late, the 34-year-old heir to the Johor royal throne has been seen actively participating in public events.

He visited the Sultanah Aminah Hospital and made a contribution to hospitals in Johor.

Tunku Ismail said there was nothing unusual about his activities, and this was his duty and responsibility as the Johor crown prince.

On October 19, Tunku Ismail said he had been tasked by his father, Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, to work harder to take care of the state and its people.

“I do these things sincerely for the well-being of my people. I also want to say that I do not have any intention of being enemies with anyone.

“I only want to do my duties and service to Johor, my people and also my family,” he said.