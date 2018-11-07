Shafie: Courts have spoken, let’s move on

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal is greeted by supporters at the Sabah High Court in Kota Kinabalu November 7, 2018. — Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 7 — Following a court ruling that reaffirmed his position as Sabah chief minister, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal urged people to let the Warisan-led state government get on with nation-building.

Shafie said that the court ruling and interpretations of the state Constitution had been made clear in today’s judgment that said he had earned his right to be chief minister.

“Let’s hope there are no more doubts from certain parties. We have been running the state for almost six months now and this has disrupted some of our potential investors’ confidence in us,” he said.

Shafie said he was thankful that the court process had gone smoothly.

“We have from the beginning surrendered ourselves to the legal process. It’s clear now based on the interpretations of the Constitution. Now the important thing is we run the state and look after the people,” he said.

Shafie urged all parties to accept the ruling and move on to help and develop the state.

He also hoped that the former ruling parties can take on the role of being professional members of the Opposition.

“That is their role, supposed to be, I hope they can play their role of criticising, constructively our mistakes and help those who need it.

“I hope everyone can now move and focus their efforts on nation building,” he said.

Earlier, High Court judge Yew Jen Kie dismissed two suits by former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman seeking to declare Shafie’s appointment as unconstitutional.

She ruled that Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin was within his discretionary powers to determine that Musa had lost the support of the majority in the state legislative assembly and could constitutionally appoint Shafie as chief minister.

The courthouse today was filled with Shafie’s supporters who chanted “Sabah Baru” and celebrated his victory.

Shafie’s entire Cabinet was present during the ruling in the packed courthouse. Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR Sabah) president Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan and Apas assemblyman Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan were also present.