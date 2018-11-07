Police dismiss rumours of attempted child kidnapping in Kluang

KLUANG, Nov 7 — Police today dismissed the kidnapping attempt of a boy at Taman Cahaya Pelangi, here, yesterday, as suggested by a report that circulated on social media.

Kluang district police chief ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail said during the preliminary investigation, based on statements taken from children in the area, police found there was no kidnapping attempt as alleged on the report that went viral on social media.

“Yesterday (November 6), there was a viral message on social media on child kidnapping attempts in Taman Cahaya Pelangi. It was reported that suspects involved four men who covered their faces and armed with machetes and using a white van with unknown vehicle registration number.

“According to the witness, the suspects (four men) hid in the bushes and were caught watching a boy, however, no harm inflicted on the boy,” he said in a statement here today.

He said there was no kidnapping attempt thus far, but the police would carry out monitoring from time to time.

He also advised the public not to disclose any case that were still under police probe on social media and urged those with any information related to the case to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama