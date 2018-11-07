Three men detained, 11kg of syabu seized in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 7 — Police detained three men and seized drugs believed to be syabu weighing 11.058kg worth RM552,900 during operations in Lahad Datu and Semporna, on November 2.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said the three men aged between 15 and 42 years old were detained by a police team from Bukit Aman Narcotics CID following intelligence and acting upon information on drug trafficking activities in the areas concerned.

“During the operation, the police team had stopped two vehicles in Jalan Tungku Lahad Datu carrying the three men at about 6.30pm, last Friday. Following interrogation, the suspects had taken police to a vehicle parked in front of a dhobi shop at Jalan Seri Melor Tinggayan, Semporna.

“A check on the vehicle revealed a large box placed on the rear passenger seat containing 11 luminous blue plastic containers each containing a luminous plastic packet filled with clear crystals suspected to be syabu weighing11.058kg,” he told reporters here today.

Omar said an interrogation revealed that the drugs were believed to have been brought in from abroad and that Sabah was also made as a transit point for drugs before they were exported to a neighbouring country.

He added that the three suspects were now remanded for seven days beginning on Saturday and that the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama