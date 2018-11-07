Boy drowns trying to retrieve bike, rod from river in Perlis

ARAU, Nov 7 — Muhammad Qayyum Zamri, 12, lost his life trying to save his bicycle and fishing rod from being swallowed up by a river in Kampung Bunga, Simpang Empat, Perlis today.

His body was found around noon by Arau Fire and Rescue Department divers, Kangar district police chief, Supt Wari Kiew, told reporters.

His friends, Mohd Akil Hadi Nor Azmi and Amar Nuryusairy, said they had ridden their bicycles to the river to fish

“After fishing for a while, Muhammad Qayyum, decided to change his position and put his fishing rod by his bicycle, but the bicycle suddenly fell into the river,” said Wari.

“He dove in to try and save the bicycle and rod from being lost forever, but never came back up. One of his friends then ran to a nearby kampung to get help,” he added.

Muhammad Qayyum’s body was sent to the forensics unit of Hospital Tuanku Fauziah, Kangar for a post-mortem to be carried out. — Bernama