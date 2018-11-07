Euro zone bond yields dip as safe havens gain from US post-election uncertainty

German 10-year bond yields fell 1.5 bps to 0.42 per cent , holding above seven-week lows hit last month at around 0.34 per cent. — AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 7 ― Euro zone government bond yields edged down today, tracking a fall in US peers after Democrats won control of the US House of Representatives in midterm elections, boosting the party's ability to block President Donald Trump's agenda.

The Republicans expanded their majority in the US Senate but lost the House in a setback for Trump.

While both outcomes were broadly in line with market expectations, the prospect of political gridlock creates some uncertainty for investors ― weighing on the dollar and lifting demand for safe-haven bonds.

In Europe, benchmark 10-year bond yields were down 1-4 basis points in early trade.

US Treasury yields fell after the election results, with 10-year US bond yields last down 3.5 bps at 3.18 per cent .

“The overall result was largely expected but the Republican gains in the upper chamber taint the Democrats' win and will make it harder for them to win the Senate in two years,” said Peter Chatwell, head of rates strategy at Mizuho in London.

“This should mean that Trump's run for a second term in 2020 remains on track, with his populist rhetoric set to continue setting the tone in the US and beyond at least until then.”

Analysts said the overall bond market impact from the elections was also moderated as the results were unlikely to impact the outlook for further rate increases from the Federal Reserve or change Trump's trade dispute with China.

“We would argue that if Trump can do less on the domestic front, he is more likely to focus on external matters such as trade, which will impact risk sentiment,” said Patrick O'Donnell, investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

Heavy longer-dated US Treasury supply this week was also seen limiting the fall in bond yields, while European markets braced for new supply from Germany.

Germany, Europe's benchmark bond issuer, will auction €3 billion (RM14.3 billion) of 10-year bonds later this session.

Elsewhere, Italian bond yields fell 3-4 bps across the curve , with a firm open on European stock markets lifting sentiment towards the euro zone's riskier debt markets. ― Reuters