Authorities probe Bible distribution near school

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 7 — The police, Penang Islamic religious affairs department and state education department are investigating allegations that Bibles were distributed to students in front of a school here, the Penang deputy chief minister said today.

“The state government will leave it to the authorities to investigate this issue,” Deputy Chief Minister I Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman said in a statement issued today.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa confirmed that Bibles were distributed to students in front of a secondary school in Bukit Mertajam.

He said it was possible that the Bibles were also distributed to some Muslim students.

Ahmad Zakiyuddin stressed that Islam remains the official religion in Penang as stated in the state constitution.

“Any attempts to cause disturbances and chaos in a multiracial society is unacceptable,” he said.

Meanwhile, Penang Gabungan Pelajar Melayu Semenanjung (GPMS) information chief Azdy Mohd Arshad urged the authorities to take stern action against those responsible.

He said the individual, who claimed to be from a non-governmental organisation (NGO), should face the full brunt of the law for distributing Bibles to Muslim students.

“Penang GPMS believes that the individual’s action was irresponsible and aimed at causing disharmony between different religions in the state,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said this action clearly went against Article 11(4) of the Federal Constitution, which empowers each state to control or restrict the propagation of any religious doctrine or belief among persons professing the religion of islam.

“We regret that the individual and NGO targeted students in propagating Christianity which only raised the concerns of Muslim parents of students in that school,” he said.

He said schools should be safe from any activities that can threaten the faith of Muslims.