Selangor cops seize drugs worth nearly half a million ringgit

Selangor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department deputy chief Supt R. Sundralingam poses for pictures with the seized drugs in Shah Alam November 7, 2018. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Nov 7 — The police have seized an assortment of drugs worth nearly half a million ringgit in five separate raids in Klang Valley from November 2 to 5.

Selangor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department deputy chief Supt R. Sundralingam said items worth RM159,000 were also seized in the raids, carried out in collaboration with other enforcement agencies.

He said on November 2, a police team inspected a car parked at a condominium building’s parking lot in Kajang at about noon.

The team found transparent packets, believed to be ketamine weighing about 3,995g worth RM199,750, hidden in a secret compartment in the rear seat of the car.

“Following the seizure, police detained a 40-year-old security guard and he is being remanded for a week beginning November 2,” he said.

In the second raid at the parking lot in Puchong on the same day (November 2), Sundralingam said a 26-year-old man was arrested while carrying a box of drinks he unloaded from a car.

“The police found 22 bottles of ‘Natsbee Honey Lemon’ containing 11 litres of liquid ecstasy in the car and a plastic pack containing 0.88 grams of suspected ketamine from suspect pockets, with a total value of RM36,600,” he said adding that the man was also being remanded for a week.

On November 3, two 19-year-old men were detained in connection with a seizure of 545g of ganja worth RM1,360, at an apartment unit in Petaling Jaya.

On the same day, three ganja plants were seized at an area of a public higher learning institution in Serdang.

The following day, a police team seized five cereal boxes containing 4,870g of syabu worth RM243,500, at KLIA cargo storage.

“A 26-year-old Nigerian man who claimed the parcel was detained in Cheras on November 5, at about 9.40pm and the unemployed is being remanded until November 12,” he said. — Bernama