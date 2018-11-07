Woman charged with leaving child home alone

Au Jia Cheng pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Norshahirah Abd Salim. — IStock.com pic via AFP

PETALING JAYA, Nov 7 — A woman pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today for leaving her six-year-old niece for about two hours without reasonable supervision by leaving her alone at home last month.

Au Jia Cheng, 25, made the plea before Magistrate Norshahirah Abd Salim.

She was charged with leaving the child alone in a house which was locked from outside at Jalan SS22/27, Damansara Jaya here at about 6.30pm last October 7.

Au, who had just completed her studies in physiotherapy, was charged under Section 33 of the child Act 2001 and faced a maximum fine of RM5,000, or imprisonment for up to two years, or both, if found guilty.

It is learnt that a neighbour heard the child crying and alerted the police.

The court allowed her bail of RM2,500 in one surety and fixed December 18 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Asyraf Asyh’ari Kamaruzaman prosecuted, while Au was represented by lawyer Mohd Syazwan Mohd Hassan. — Bernama