No idea, Azmin says of Dr Wan Azizah’s visit to Julau

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to reporters in Parliament, Kuala Lumpur November 1, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, Nov 7 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali says he has no knowledge about Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail visiting the Julau PKR division during her one-day working visit to Sarawak yesterday.

The economic affairs minister said he had just returned from Tokyo this morning and come directly to Kuching to pay a courtesy call on Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg at the latter’s office a tthe State Legislative Assembly complex here.

He was asked to comment on media reports that the outgoing PKR president (Dr Wan Azizah) should not have visited PKR’s Julau division which is said is now saddled with problems like misconduct and money politics.

Azmin said PKR held to the principle that its leaders should not abuse their powers, especially in party campaigning.

“The same must be translated into action and I do not know the purpose of her visit to Julau. I have to get more information on this,” he told reporters after his meeting with the Sarawak chief minister.

PKR Central Committee member Latheefa Koya had questioned the wisdom of Dr Wan Azizah taking a picture with Julau MP Larry Sng, who is alleged to have disregarded party rules in registering members for the PKR division.

According to Latheefa, this should not have happened because Sng, who is going for the division chief post in Julau PKR, is in the camp of Rafizi Ramli, who is challenging Azmin for the number two post in PKR’s polls which are ongoing. — Bernama