Two Bangladeshi men charged with human trafficking

The men were jointly charged with trafficking in a 25-year-old woman for sexual exploitation in KL last October 14. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Two Bangladeshi nationals were charged in the Sessions Court here today with trafficking in a woman from their country for sexual exploitation.

One of the accused, Jenna, 45, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him in Bahasa Malaysia before Judge Rozina Ayob.

However, no plea was recorded from the other accused, Mousumi Begum, 23, as she was not able to under the charge, which was read out to her in Bahasa Malaysia and English.

They were jointly charged with trafficking in the 25-year-old woman for sexual exploitation at a house at Lorong Petaling, Dang Wangi here at 7am last October 14.

The charge, under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years and fine, if found guilty.

The court did not allow them bail at fixed November 23 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Farith Muhd Faizal prosecuted, while lawyer Ahmad Ishrakh Saad represented Jenna. Mousumi was unrepresented. — Bernama