Malaysia hopes to tap Japan’s expertise in AI investment

The prime minister had a meeting with Masayoshi Son, the founder of SoftBank, in Tokyo. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Nov 7 — Malaysia will seek Japan’s assistance on investment in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry in the quest to take its technologies to a more advanced level, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

The prime minister said he had a meeting with Masayoshi Son, the founder of SoftBank, which has investing expertise in the field.

“Originally, we were interested in appointing him as one of the directors of Khazanah Nasional but he said he would be ineffective as an adviser as he is more perceptive in the field of investment

“He showed us the way to invest through his organisation. He used to invest only from here (Japan) but now he has invested in Arab countries.

“He concentrates only on artificial intelligence and is ready to help us address our financial problems,” the prime minister told Malaysian journalists here today, the last day of his three-day working visit to Japan.

Dr Mahathir described his three-day visit to Japan since Monday as very successful and cited a meeting with Japanese businessmen where he was asked many questions pertaining to Malaysia’s development.

“They were very friendly and each one of them expressed a desire to help Malaysia’s recovery effort. I believe it was not just a sweet talk. They also showed understanding towards the country’s (fiscal) woes,” he said.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir delivered a keynote address and held a dialogue with over 500 participants at the 36th Japan-Malaysia Economic Association (Jameca)-Malaysia-Japan Economic Association (Majeca) Joint Conference and Malaysian Business Forum. — Bernama