Shafie stays as Sabah CM, court decides

Shafie will remain as chief minister, the High Court ruled today. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 7 — The High Court here today struck out former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman’s suit to declare his dismissal as unconstitutional, allowing Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal to remain chief minister.

High Court Judge Yew Jen Kie said that Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin was within his discretionary powers to swear in Shafie as chief minister, when several assemblymen defected to support Shafie just two days after Musa was sworn in upon Barisan Nasional (BN) winning the state in the May 9 general election .

“For all the reasons I mentioned, I dismiss both originating summons,” she said.

